Dedicated Members Honored by the Elks Lodge

The BPO Elks No. 1550 of Price hosted an awards ceremony on Friday evening to recognize its members for their years of service and dedication while also enjoying a filling dinner.

Beginning at 7 p.m., the food was enjoyed before Judy Roybal, Grand Exalted Ruler, took to the podium to begin the awards. She expressed appreciation for the members, acknowledging that some of them have dedicated many years to the Elks. There was one member that had given 70 years of membership to the Elks and though he was not able to attend in-person, his award was mailed to him.

Starting with five years of service, Troy Davis, Gary LaTour and Carl Schade were awarded. Owen Hayden has given 10 years of service and his pin was mailed to him. Fifteen-year pins then went to Mary Alice Johnson and Rocky Yates before Larry Bruno and Sam McGinnis were awarded 40-year pins.

Twenty years have been dedicated by James Henrie and Rex Sacco, though they were not in attendance. Marty Beckman and Terry Jones were recognized for 25 years, while Kimball Powell and Del Jewkes received 35-year pins. Finally, 50-year pins were awarded to Monty Match, Willie Lopan and Ted Pappas.

Awards were then presented for outstanding services to the Elks. These awards were given for 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22. First, for 2019-20, Helen Yates was named the Citizen of the Year, Gary LaTour the Officer of the Year and Ronald Lengel the Elk of the Year.

For 2020-21, the Citizen of the Year was Judi Schade, the Officer of the Year was Troy Davis and the Elk of the Year was Carl Schade. For 2021-22, the Citizen of the Year is Terrie Edwards, the Officer of the Year is Tab Davis and the Elk of the Year is Kelsey Wheeler.

Awards continued as Carl Schade and Troy Davis were presented with the 2021-22 Grand Exalted Ruler’s Outstanding Service Commendation Award, while Mary Alice Johnson and Lenna Lovan received the 2021-22 Certificate of Appreciation.

Finally, Roybal herself was surprised with the 2021-22 Grand Exalted Ruler’s Award Pin for Meeting the Challenge in membership procurement.