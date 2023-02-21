Huge 2nd Half Propels Eagles Past Colorado Northwestern

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Logan Corta

The Eagles defeated Colorado Northwestern Community College on Thursday night 96-57. The margin at half was much smaller, 35-31, but a second half effort spurred by Gbenga Olubi grew the lead quickly.

Olubi came out of halftime and hit two three-point shots and two free throws. From there, the Eagles seemed to catch fire.

Jack Jamele put on a shooting performance, going 5-9 from three. Both Jamele and Olubi finished with 19 points while the latter also had six rebounds.