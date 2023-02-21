Huge 2nd Half Propels Eagles Past Colorado Northwestern

Photo by Jeff Barrett
By Logan Corta
The Eagles defeated Colorado Northwestern Community College on Thursday night 96-57. The margin at half was much smaller, 35-31, but a second half effort spurred by Gbenga Olubi grew the lead quickly.
Olubi came out of halftime and hit two three-point shots and two free throws. From there, the Eagles seemed to catch fire.
Jack Jamele put on a shooting performance, going 5-9 from three. Both Jamele and Olubi finished with 19 points while the latter also had six rebounds.
The momentum kept rolling as Malek Malual and Mabenny Naam turned in three consecutive dunks. Malual finished with eight points and eight rebounds, and Naam turned in the same stat line as his big man counterpart, Dyson Lighthall, with seven points and seven rebounds. Noah McCord helped along the way, adding eight points and eight rebounds in the victory.