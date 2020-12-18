Hughes Drops 51 Points Against Grand

On Saturday, Dec. 12, the Green River Pirates welcomed the Piute Thunderbirds to their home court for a non-conference game.

The first quarter had Piute coming out of the gate swinging, and they triumphed over Green River 18-7. The second and third quarters followed similarly at 24-8 and 25-3, respectively, with Piute not letting up.

The fourth quarter sealed the game’s fate with the Pirates falling to the Thunderbirds 81-26. Seniors Alex Mendez and Payton Romero led the Pirates with eight and seven points, respectively.

Next up, Green River faced off with the Grand High Red Devils on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The Red Devils proved too hot for the Pirates and they were bested by 20 points with a final score of 92-72. Pirate Rad Hughes, senior, had an impressive evening, scoring 51 of Green River’s 72 points. Hughes was followed by senior Alex Mendez with ten points.

The Pirates will now look to a non-region game against Utah Military Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 22.