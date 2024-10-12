Hunger Solutions in Utah Podcast Tackles Hunger – One Story at a Time

USU Extension Press Release

Hunger Solutions in Utah, a new podcast from Utah State University’s Create Better Health and the Hunger Solutions Institute, is designed to spotlight the urgent issue of hunger in Utah and provide actionable solutions and avenues for community involvement. Through conversations and expert insights, the podcast explores the realities of food insecurity and highlights the innovative efforts being made to tackle this critical challenge.

Each episode, released on Wednesdays at noon, features in-depth interviews with individuals and organizations working to combat hunger in Utah. Listeners can expect inspiring stories, practical advice, and innovative ideas on how to make a difference, whether through personal involvement or by supporting local initiatives.

“We believe the best way to solve hunger is through collaboration and awareness,” said Brittney Johnson, USU Create Better Health policy, systems, and environment coordinator and podcast host. “By sharing the stories and work of incredible people, we hope to empower our listeners to become part of the solution.”

The podcast is available on Spotify and all major podcast platforms. To tune in, search for Hunger Solutions in Utah or click here to join and help create lasting change in Utah communities.

To share your efforts or experiences as a guest, contact Johnson at brittney.johnson@usu.edu.