Hungry for More

On the heels of reaching the consolation finals game, the Lady Dinos return to the diamond with added motivation. Six returning contributors will be back along with underclassmen that are ready to make their mark on the program.

To that tune, head coach Kirt Nunley was quick to point out that no spot is safe. “There’s always a competition throughout the year. Like I told the girls in practice, ‘you’re competing every day, make sure that you keep your spot.'”

The Dino pitching staff looks strong, headlined by Haven Byerly, who pitched over 75 innings last year. “In my opinion, Haven is looking better than she did last year,” commented Nunley.

Then, there are players like Tenley Madsen (Sr.), who pitched her sophomore year, Kylan Sorenson (So,), who has impressed the coaching staff in open gyms and practice, and Danica Adams (Fr.), who is a talented prospect. “Pitching is one of our strengths,” began Nunley. “Defensively, we’re a little stronger than we were last year. I [also] believe we have a little more speed this year.”

Losing Lyndsey Madrigal and her .728 average and 17 homeruns would hurt any lineup, but Carbon is looking to make up for it in the field and in the circle. Senior Stevie Oman will start for her third straight year in center field and will be a needed anchor in the outfield.

“Having Stevie in center for us is a huge strength,” Nunley said. “Having a new left fielder and right fielder is going to be challenge. I’m hoping those two girls who will play for us will step up to the challenge.” The experience in the infield will certainly help the Dinos, especially bringing back their backstop Gianna Bruno at catcher.

With a good mix of experienced players and those stepping into new opportunities, Carbon is excited about its prospects this year. “Our goal is to do just as good as last year’s team, if not better,” stated Nunley. “Go just as far as last year’s team, if not making that state championship game.”

The Dinos will also be boosted by three additional coaches that bring added experience to the squad. Now, it is up to the girls to compete and show the rest of the state who they are.