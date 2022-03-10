Hunt for Region Title Begins

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Spartans are ready to return to the pitch after a long offseason. The majority of the team will be back from a season ago, including eight starters, four of which are seniors. “We have several returning seniors and underclassmen that will do good things for us,” said head coach Troy Winter.

Schematically, Emery is more concerned with the ability to adapt than be set in stone. “Our formation will change throughout the season,” Winter continued. “We did this last year, changed our formation based on who we were playing, and sometimes to change things up. I’m focused on being flexible.”

As far as the region competition goes, Region 12 will look different from last year without San Juan and South Sevier. There is also the addition of Canyon View, which will stir up the mix further. “This is the first year that I don’t know what to expect when it comes to the region championship,” Winter said. “I think any given day, any one of our teams could win… Grand was the region champ last year, but lost some key players. Carbon will be competitive and Canyon View is coming down from 4A. I think it will be very competitive, which I love.”

With all if its returners and talented underclassmen, one thing is for certain, Emery plans to be a contender. “I expect to be fighting for that region title,” added Winter. “I’m excited for the season.”