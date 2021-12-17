Huntington City Applies for CDBG Grant to Help Fire Department

By Julie Johansen

The first order of business for the Huntington City Council on Wednesday evening was to open a public hearing to receive comments on applying for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). Chase Majors, Huntington City Fire Chief, explained what the grant would be used for if awarded.

Majors said that the funds would be used to purchase more equipment and personal protection gear for the city’s firefighters. The department needs to replace some of the gear for structural fires and purchase new gear for wildland fires. In addition, tools to assist in automobile accidents are needed by the department.

The fire chief thanked the city for its help in securing the last grant, which was very useful for the department. As there were no other comments or questions, the hearing was closed.

Following the public hearing, the regular city council meeting was called to order by Huntington Mayor Leonard Norton. All council members were present and approved an amendment to the urban deer ordinance. This was simply the addition of the words “17 remaining deer.” The ordinance will now be forwarded to Casey Olsen with the Division of Wildlife Resources for approval.

Next, a discussion began about a Huntington City ordinance that reads that no vehicle for sale can be parked on the street while also addressing business owners parking on the street. It was stated that these parking violations will be enforced.

It was also announced that animal control fees will be raised by $100 in each infraction area. A suggestion was made to consider making animal control fees the same countywide. Mayor Norton will discuss this at an upcoming meeting.

Next, the oath of office ceremony for incumbent officials Mayor Norton and councilman Dave Emery as well as new council member Judd Beagley was discussed. The ceremony will be on Jan. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the city hall.

All council members wanted to express their appreciation to Gloria Wilson, stating that they enjoyed working with her during her years of service to Huntington City. In turn, she thanked them and wished them success in their business as city council members.

To conclude, everyone praised the city’s Christmas drive-by party and expressed gratitude for the assistance from the fire department.