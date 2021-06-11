Huntington City Bans Fireworks

By Julie Johansen

The Huntington City Council met on Wednesday evening and banned fireworks within city limits effective immediately. The only exception will be that the Huntington City Fire Department will conduct its annual firework show for Heritage Days on July 2 and July 3.

Huntington will join with other cities in the county and state to place the ban due to the extreme drought conditions and scarcity of water.

Also during the meeting, council members adopted a resolution to approve the final 2021 budget and the proposed 2022 budget.