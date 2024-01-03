HUNTINGTON CITY – CITY COUNCIL APPOINTMENT

The Huntington City Council will appoint a Huntington City resident to fill a midterm vacancy for a City Council member. The appointment will be from January 17, 2024 and will expire on December 31, 2025. Interested persons are invited to submit their names for consideration. Qualification forms may be obtained at Huntington City Hall at 20 South Main, during normal business hours. The deadline to submit applications is January 12th at 1:00 p.m. The vacancy will be filled at the regular meeting of the Huntington City council on January 17, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall at 20 South Main.

Jenene Hansen,

City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 3 and January 10, 2024.