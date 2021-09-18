Huntington City Council Continues to Serve Citizens

ETV News stock photo

By Julie Johansen

Public comments began the Huntington City Council meeting on Sept. 15. The comments were concerning dogs that chase those that are walking in the city. The mayor asked them to file a complaint in order for action to be taken.

Another citizen asked questions about the response and who to contact in the case of a dog problem. The answer was that if it was a dog bite, an immediate notification was needed. However, if it was a nuisance problem, the next day would be okay, though sooner rather than later is the best policy.

Resolution 10-20-21, which cancelled the municipal elections in November, was approved. This will help with the budget and time of city employees.

Next, the Huntington City purchasing agreement was amended, stating that specific equipment did not have to be advertised as bidders are difficult to find. The other change was to raise the bid allowance for a council member to $5,000 instead of $2,000. This resolution was approved by the council.

Councilman Tom Kay then read bids for the purchase of a new flatbed truck. The council considered the $2,000 difference in the lowest bid and the bid from a local dealer. The policy of the city said that a 7% difference could be honored for a local dealer. Even though it seemed to be quite a bit of money, the council felt that they needed to support those that support the city and its activities. The motion to buy from Ace Truck and Trailer was made and passed to purchase the trailer for $5,065.

Councilman Jerry Livingston and Kay had toured the city to determine where sidewalk and approach repairs were needed. Riley Concrete Construction also toured the areas and gave a bid that was over budget limit. Another bid is needed before any decision can be made.

Council member Lesa Miller then presented that changes to Code Book Title 5 Chapter 2 dealing with animal nuisance noises was discussed and approved by the council. This dealt with excessive barking, the new definition of service animals and enforcement of these infractions.

The Stump Flat water line that has been there for 60 years needs to be replaced. The council decided that it was a place to use the ARPA Funds and then submit an application for a matching grant to accomplish this. It was also decided that small piece of property close to the Kinder home will be deeded to the Kinders as the city has no need for it and the proximity of it to Kinders makes it important to them.

It was also announced that new software program to read water meters remotely will be purchased from Itron, MC3 Light at the price of $16,000 as the old one expires as well as the support ends on Dec. 31.

The city Christmas party will be a drive through party again this year. The health department instructions will be considered at a closer date as well as the menu. The desire to go back to the sit down party was expressed, but the decision to follow last year’s plan for one year was approved.