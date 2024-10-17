Huntington City Council Grants Requests

By Julie Johansen

The list requesting donations from Huntington was larger than usual at their October meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Michelle Anderson representing Wee Bit Wicked Witches asked for a donation to help them with the funds they donate to Shop With a Cop each year.

The council approved a $300 donation. Angela Farrer and Shantelle Kay from Utah Power and Light Credit Union also asked for a donation to help increase their funds to create gifts baskets for every resident of the Good Life and San Rafael Care Centers. Another $300 was donated by the council. Diamond H Rodeo Series will receive a saddle from Huntington City to be used a prize for their finals rodeo banquet.

Kay Electric will be doing the electrical work at the City Rodeo Grounds. They will be replacing and updating the lights around the arena. There was only one bid for the financial audit for the city following advertising. That bid came from Smuin, Rich and Marsing. This bid was for $1,500 and was approved by the council.

Mayor Leonard Norton asked that everyone in Huntington, “make the city look a little nicer.” He reported that the maintenance men will continue to pick branches from the street until the first of November, but it should only be branches, no leaves or grass. Judd Beagley will now represent Huntington City on the county EMS board and a city representative will be chosen to report at city meetings.

Fire Chief Chase Majors needs at least three new members for the fire department to replace those that have moved or have new employment out of town. Majors also reported on the Heroes Training that he helped instruct in Price earlier.

The maintenance department is getting parks, the cemetery and streets ready for winter weather.