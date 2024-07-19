Huntington City Council Grateful For Success of Heritage Days 2024

By Julie Johansen

The Huntington City Council meeting on Wednesday, July 17 was called to order by Mayor Leonard Norton. Following the opening comments and Pledge of Allegiance, the consent agenda including past meeting’s minutes and warrants approval, the meeting was open for public comments.

During this comment period, Democratic candidate for House District 67 Joe Christman introduced himself to the council. Christman, a resident of Price, is hoping to represent Carbon, Duchesne and parts of Emery County in the Utah House of Representatives. He stated he is running to give a choice in this position. His opponent is incumbent Christine Watkins.

Two new business licenses also received approval: Cavallo’s Court located at 280 East 100 North owned by Randy Earl and Ever Ours Floral Shop Owned by Nicole Larsen, located at 650 North 400 East.

The council approved a $300 donation to the Emery Rodeo Team. Bids to replace air conditioners in the city offices were considered. The bid from Snow’s Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing for $18,200 and Air Temp commercial units at $22,000 and residential at $17,500 were discussed. The option #1 from Air Temp was approved.

The council had studied Chapter 6, Arts, Recreation and Beautification of the General Plan. The changes and additions to Chapter 6 were approved. Some of the changes included Heritage Days venue changes, recreation moved to the Rec. Center, a new website and addition of the new trails around Huntington.

During the Mayor’s report, a huge thank you to all those involved with Heritage Days was expressed, which was echoed by each councilman during their reports. Mayor Norton also cautioned everyone about the heat and dry weather, use water wisely and please keep trash and fire hazards cleaned up.