Huntington City Gears Up for Fall Activities

By Julie Johansen

The Huntington City Council met on Wednesday evening for its regularly scheduled council meeting. Following opening remarks by Mayor Leonard Norton, a business license for Emery Excavation LLC was approved by the council.

A motion to enter a public hearing was then accepted and a request for any public comments or questions regarding the budget adjustments was entertained by the mayor. Huntington City Treasurer Ronni Torre explained the areas of adjustment, including increases and decreases in various budget areas due to grants received and new expenditures. The hearing was closed and Resolution 14-2022 was adopted by the council.

Next, a donation of $200 to Shop with a Cop was approved. Changes to Chapter 2 of Huntington City’s general plan were discussed and accepted as well. These changes were recommended by the planning and zoning board and combined residential zones into one zone.

Resolution 13-2018 that set an annual water and sewer increase percentage was then considered and discussed. The auditor advised that small increases be made each year to show the state that Huntington City was being prudent with their charges. The council will look at these increases and write a new resolution to be voted on next month.

Next, a discussion on truck traffic and a resolution to direct truck traffic to certain roads was discussed. Huntington Zoning Administrator Gary Arrington questioned the ability to enforce this resolution, and as such, it was tabled for the council’s further study and consideration.

Mayor Norton then reported that fall cleanup is on its way and wanted to remind everyone that no big trees or concrete would be picked up. He also added that new security cameras have been installed at the parks and more will be added.

Department reports were then given to the council. Maintenance stated that they have been busy at the cemetery installing the new building and cleaning up. City restrooms, except for those at the Scenic Byway Park, will be closed on Oct. 1.

Councilperson Lesa Miller reported the success of the Labor Day Blue Sage Rodeo, including many who qualified for the world miniseries. The rodeos will begin again next April. She also said that Wee Bit Wicked is ready for the first weekend in October and announced a $50 prize for the best float.

Councilman David Emery has also been working on the new building and appreciated community workers who helped clean up the island. New crossing guard signs and “Children at Play” signs have been placed in town, reported Councilman Jerry Livingston. As a side note, council members Judd and Kay were excused from the meeting.

Lastly, Arrington spoke to the council briefly about establishing some type of code enforcement.