Notice is hereby given that a Municipal Election for Huntington City will be held this year on November 2, 2021 to elect persons to the following offices:

Mayor – 4-year term

Two Council Members – 4-year term each

The candidate filing period begins Tuesday June 1, 2021 and ends Monday June 7, 2021

A Candidate Guide to the Elections is available at the office of Huntington City during the City’s regular business hours. Candidates must be a United States Citizen, a registered voter of Huntington City, and must have resided in Huntington for a period of 12 consecutive months preceding the date of the election.

A declaration of candidacy form or nomination petition must be filed in person with the City Recorder at 20 South Main Street, Huntington, Utah during the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. mountain standard time, beginning June 1, 2021 and ending June 7, 2021.

Jenene Hansen

Huntington City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 14 and April 21, 2021.