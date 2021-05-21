Huntington City Prepares for Celebrations

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

By Julie Johansen

Councilman David Emery and the maintenance team for Huntington City gave reports at the monthly city council meeting on Wednesday. This included announcing the preparations at the cemetery for Memorial Day. Emery reported that the Kemple Family will place flags on veterans’ graves. The maintenance crew has been busy applying fertilizer and weed killer as well as mowing. The cement will also be pressure washed in preparation.

Councilwoman Lesa Miller is busy making plans and securing funding for the Heritage Days Rodeo. Two nights have been planned and assigned special themes. Friday night will be Patriotic Night, while Saturday night’s theme is Back the Blue. The arena is being prepared and VIP parking is planned and will be advertised for early sale. The handicapped parking area will be leveled for better parking access.

Two new business licenses were then granted by the council on Wednesday evening, including Los Aviles, LLC, which does concrete work. Buckhorn RV Park also received a business license. The tentative budget for 2022 was reviewed by council and set with an unanimous vote by the members.

It was next announced that Huntington City will be selling two used maintenance trucks. They will be listed on the public notice website and anyone can bid on them. The bids will start at $250 for each vehicle. An ad will also be placed in the ETV Newspaper regarding the auction.

The council will be reviewing the ordinance on water hookup and use for multiple units, such as apartments, duplexes and fourplexes. They will consider billing, connections and fees. Water restrictions due to the drought were also considered and will be closely monitored. The splash pad will be turned on this year only on days requested by the elementary in order to conserve water. The council is reviewing Chapter 5, Animal Control in the code book for further amendments. Council members are also considering a possible agreement with Emery County for IT services.

Other council and mayor reports were about street, sidewalk, curb and gutter work in the city. Councilwoman Gloria Wilson told about the improvements and additions at Little Bear Campground being done by the Emery Recreation District. The zoning administrator then reported that Verizon will be putting a cell tower in the city during the summer.