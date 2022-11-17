Huntington City Prepares for the Holidays

By Julie Johansen

The Huntington City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday. There were no public comments or business licenses for approval, so a motion to enter into a public hearing was recognized by Huntington Mayor Leonard Norton. The purpose of the hearing was for discussion on the 3% increase of water fees and a 2% increase on sewer rates.

The rates have remained the same for the past four years even though the service district rates have increased. The council felt that this small increase would not be detrimental for citizens but would help the city meet its charges. This would begin on the first of January each year. When the hearing was closed, Resolution 15-2022, which outlines these increases, was adopted by the council.

Resolution 16-2022, which outlines the meeting schedules for the city council and the planning and zoning commission, was then approved by the council. The meetings will remain on the same day of the month as in the previous years.

Mayor Norton then gave his report to the council. He thanked everyone for their work for the city of Huntington and spoke of his appreciation for all they do. It was also reported that the maintenance department is busy getting Christmas decorations put together and up in the city. The lights will be turned on the day after Thanksgiving.

Next, Huntington Youth City Council advisor Gloria Wilson explained the service project that the youth council is preparing. They will be delivering Thanksgiving food baskets to five families this week. The youth were informed of their funds and taken to the local grocery store to do the shopping. She remarked what a great learning situation this has been for the youth council.

Following the distribution of the baskets, the youth will then fill bags for the city Christmas party at the fire station. The Christmas party will be on Dec. 1. It will be a drive through again this year and will be hosted at the fire station. The youth council is also working on inviting new members to the group.