Huntington City Tackles Busy Agenda

By Julie Johansen

The Huntington City Council meeting on Wednesday evening began by approving two business licenses. These included Simply Clean Carpets, owned by Ray Hilliard, and Mark Justice Tax and Accounting.

Next, Michelle Anderson thanked the council for its past donations to Wee Wicked Witches and requested another donation this year. She reported that the Witches Ball grows bigger each year and they make a donation from their profit to Shop With a Cop. The annual ball will be on Sept. 30 this year and the council granted a $150 donation.

The council also approved the purchase of two shop doors from the only bid they had received, Central Utah Doors. They contacted several other companies who were either too busy or would not travel the distance to install them.

A bid to repair some of the existing security cameras and add more cameras was also approved. The bid was for $4,175 and the council felt that the additional cameras and refocusing some present ones would help stop some of the vandalism to city property.

Emery County is considering a new senior center in Huntington and has been discussing a property swap with the city. A motion was made and approved to enter into serious discussion with the county and begin plans to build the new center.

Next, bids for a small, three-sided building to be placed at the cemetery to house the backhoe were considered. The council approved the bid from Ace Building and Trailer Sales.

Amendments to Huntington City’s General Plan were also approved. This was recommended by the planning and zoning board, which included the deletion of some words and the addition of others.

Continuing, the purchase of a truck, which was passed at July’s council meeting, was discussed and it was reported that a better truck was purchased. The truck is a Chevy Colorado and cost less than budgeted, but it needs to have a shell added and some new seat covers.

To conclude, Mayor Leonard Norton cautioned it was school time and urged residents to be aware of children on the streets. “Slow Down” signs have been placed on the streets and more signs are coming.