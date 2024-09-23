Huntington City Works Toward Holidays, Winter Weather, and New Businesses

By Julie Johansen

Huntington City Council met on Wednesday, Sept.18, for their regularly scheduled meeting. Mayor Leonard Norton called the meeting to order. A new business license was approved for Race and Kevin Gordon located at 735 East 400 North. The business is Bar M Fab and Machine, LLC. They will be doing fabrications and machining for custom welding and machining, as well as repairs.

Following the approval of this business license, Michelle Ward and Taylor Cook from the Southeast Utah Health Department spoke to the council about the Naloxone boxes they would like to place at various places around Huntington. They have been meeting with all city council and county officials in an effort to make these lifesaving boxes available in all of the county. They said that anyone who has an opioid prescription could have this medication available. The boxes are free of charge to the city and the maintenance will be done by Taylor Cook. The council welcomed the opportunity to have this available.

The council then discussed an internet security policy. Huntington City does not store any personal data, but because they accept credit cards for payments, they must have this policy in place. The Network Policy was approved by the council.

Two bids for the old Senior Center repairs were then opened. The bids were from Clark Ungerman Construction and Jed’s Construction. The council approved and the bid will be warded to Ungerman. Mayor Norton also informed the council that the agreement with the state of Utah had been received and the concrete work on the curve on Highway 31 that had been assigned to Mike Riley could not begin.

Council member Lesa Miler reported to the council that the trenches and work at the arena was progressing but the arena would continue to be closed for a while. Gary Adams will help with soil tests to replace or restore the arena dirt. Miller would like to add ground sterilizer to the VIP Parking area.

Mayor Norton announced that the burn pile at the city dump had been set on fire and it maybe smokey for a couple of days in that area. He also said that only burnable material will be accepted in the dump from now on, such as leaves and grass, paper but no plastic, or other materials like that. The secondary water will probably remain on until the middle of October, as there is plenty of water this year. He also asked citizens of Huntington to take care of their animals, as they have had a number of dog bites this year.

The mayor informed the council and the crowd, as well as the Youth City Council, that the city would be using them with all the holidays soon to be here: Halloween, Thanksgiving and into Christmas.

City Recorder Janeen Hansen reported on her experiences at a recorder’s training in St. George. She felt it was very beneficial. She spoke about medical marijuana and cannabis growers obligations, business licenses for short term rentals and tattoo parlors, motor vehicle enforcements and comparing the city codes about these things to the state statues.

Maintenance workers for the city are preparing for snow removal.