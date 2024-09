Rogun Norton – 4th grade.

He is the son of Chad and Rebecca Norton.

His favorite classes are art and physical education.

His hobbies include football and making paper airplanes.

When he grows up, he wants to be a mechanic.

Tibb Miller – 4th grade.

He is the son of Justin and Cortni Miller

His favorite classes are art and PE.

His hobbies include painting and soccer.

When he grows up, he wants to be a famous cowboy.