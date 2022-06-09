Huntington Fire Department Announces Controlled Burn

The Huntington City Fire Department will be burning approximately 20 acres on the morning of June 11, beginning at 9 a.m.

The fire department reported that the burn will last approximately seven hours and end around 5 p.m. that evening. Huntington City property that is located north of the rodeo grounds will be burned in preparation for the fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Citizens are being asked not to report this fire. The department stated that this is a great way for the firefighters to get hands-on training in the wildland interface. Fire line, wet line, back burning and other various wildland operations and fire tactics will be constructed.

“If the public comes out to watch, we ask that you watch from a safe distance and give plenty of room for our firefighters to work,” shared the fire department. “We will be transporting water back and forth, so please keep a clear area for us to transport.”