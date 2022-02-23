Huntington Fire Department Receives Needed Equipment

By Julie Johansen

A highly-anticipated and necessary air compressor arrived at the Huntington City Volunteer Fire Department last week. The compressor was purchased last year with a state grant awarded to the department.

The members received training on the compressor and their new MSA G1 Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) air packs, which contain many safety features that will allow the volunteers to stay alert while fighting structure fires. These new packs will be worn by firefighters as they enter a house fire.

A representative from Weidner Fire spent an evening providing instruction on the compressor and safety packs with the department volunteers. The fire department expressed appreciation to Weidner Fire for the training.

These new upgrades will go far in improving conditions for the volunteers. They can now fill the SCBA air bottles at the Huntington City station instead of traveling to the surrounding fire departments.

With the new compressor, firefighters will be able to do more trainings under air. This will help them stay fit and become more comfortable in their gear. It will also allow them to familiarize themselves with the new packs and be better prepared to serve the members of their community.