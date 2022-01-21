Huntington Fire Receives Grant for Updated Equipment

Press Release

The Huntington City Volunteer Fire Department has been working hard to update its equipment needs through state and local grants. The latest grant the fire department received was to replace its 20-year-old PPE (turnouts), update new air packs and finally get stabilization supports.

Every month, the fire department hones in on different firefighter tactics and safety techniques to better serve the community for if/when the needs arise. This month, the fire department utilized and received training on how their new stabilization supports work. Eager to try their new supports, the firefighters were able to stabilize the vehicle (shown below) for not only their safety, but the safety of EMTs while working on patients in the vehicle.

If you are interested, the Huntington Fire Department hosts regular meetings every Tuesday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. If you would like to join the fire department or become an EMT, both volunteer agencies are looking for candidates. Please contact Huntington City Hall at (435) 687-2436 for additional information.