Recently, the Huntington Heritage Days Rodeo Royalty was announced. Kinlee Payne will be the Rodeo Queen with Ansley Staley as First Attendant and Aria Taylor as Second Attendant.

The Princess will be Peyton Kirkwood while her First and Second Attendants will be Bristol Blake and Kenley Taylor, respectively. The Huntington Heritage Days Rodeo is slated to take place on June 25 and 26.