Huntington Home Engulfed in Flames

On Wednesday evening at approximately 8:15 p.m., a mobile home in Huntington was engulfed in flames. The home was the residence of Cindy Nelson.

Though no human injuries were reported, the resident’s dog passed away as result of the fire. The blaze resulted in substantial damage to the structure, leaving the home as a total loss.

At this time, the cause of the fire has not yet been released. However, an account has been arranged for Nelson at Desertview Federal Credit Union for monetary donations to help in her time of need.