Huntington Parts City Celebrates New Location

Huntington Parts City celebrated a grand opening at its new location with a ribbon cutting ceremony, prize drawings, free food and much more on Wednesday.

Now located at 645 North 400 East in Huntington, the new location features an improved customer experience. Huntington Parts City is a full-service parts store, selling tires and offering special orders for customers. The store is managed by Jordan Engman.

The Emery County Business Chamber led the ribbon cutting with help from Miss Emery Jordynn Wolford and Junior Miss Harlee Robinson. Huntington City Council members were also in attendance to welcome the business’ new location.

Also during the event, three lucky winners walked away with a variety of prizes. The painting by Kaelynn Winn was awarded to David Bird while McKoy Holt won the TV. Brock Truman was the grand prize winner with the Genco Mine Service trailer 7×14 with a ramp gate.

To cap off the festivities, the Huntington Wee Bit Wicked dancing group performed for attendees.

Huntington Parts City is located at 645 North 400 East in Huntington. For more information, contact the store at (435) 687-2288 or stop by Monday through Saturday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.