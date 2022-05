Huntington City took time on Thursday afternoon to shine the spotlight on the Huntington Youth City Council members, who were sworn into their positions last week.

The council members were being highlighted for planting flowers in pots as an effort to beautify the city. “Hard working great group of youth from our great city,” Huntington shared.

The youth members involved were Ridic Potter, Mason Potter, Quayd Oveson, Hazzard Perry, Cach Allred, Zadriee Norton and Kari Andersen.