Huntington’s Heritage Days Gets Bigger and Better *Photo Gallery*

By Julie Johansen

The Huntington City Council felt that the city park didn’t have enough room for all the events planned for this year’s Heritage Days, so the celebration was moved to Canyon View Middle School. With large crowds and the addition of several new events, this proved to be a good idea. Festivities began on June 25 and 26 with the rodeo at the fairgrounds with crowds that were larger than ever. A fun shoot was also scheduled on June 26 at the Seely Farm up Huntington Canyon.

On Thursday, July 1, pickleball and horseshoe tournaments, sponsored by Mitchell Funeral Home, were conducted in the afternoon. At 6 p.m., Route 66 entertained followed by Creep (a 90’s alternative band) for spectators on the stage at Canyon View Middle School. That evening, a movie was shown at the same location. The city provided large canopies on the grass and several tables for spectators. The grass area also had several food and craft vendors set up for the duration of the activities.

On Friday, July 2 at 5 p.m., kids’ games and competitions, directed by Mark and Julie Justice, began at the school. Hypno Hick also performed from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at which time BK’s Stop N Shop sponsored an ice cream social. A cornhole tournament at the fairgrounds began at 7 p.m. The Greg Simpson Band began the evening’s entertainment until it was time for the kids’ light bike parade on Third West to the middle school, directed by Troy Killian. Fireworks capped off the evening.

Early on Saturday, July 3, a breakfast was offered at the city park. A parade down Main Street at 10 a.m. was attended by hundreds. Bounce houses at the school were available for kids following the parade. Hypno Hick again took the stage at 2:15 p.m., and then Route 66 played popular music. The highlight of the celebration was Charley Jenkins, who performed until the large fireworks show at dusk. Both events were again attended by hundreds.

On Sunday evening, July 4, the celebration culminated with Huntington Glee Club’s patriotic program, entitled “102 Years of Song,” at the Huntington Stake Center.