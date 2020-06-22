Huntington’s Heritage Days Scaled Down for 2020

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Huntington City has planned a Heritage Days celebration on a smaller scale for 2020. The city recently released a scheduled for the festivities.

Beginning on July 3, the celebration will kick off with the bike parade of lights for kids. The event will start at 9:15 p.m. at Main and Center in the city. Following the parade, fireworks will be launched from the baseball field at the city park at 9:45 p.m.

On July 4, lawn mower races will take place at the rodeo grounds at 7 p.m. The rodeo grounds will then serve as a launching pad for another round of fireworks, again at 9:45 p.m.