Hypno Hick Will Put a Spell on You

Shaun Dee, who is more widely recognized by his moniker “Hypno Hick”, has easily made himself a staple for the area. Back in 2016, Dee became certified in Forensic Hypnosis and has used his expertise to assist police departments in memory recall for victims.

This type of hypnosis works to help victims remember certain minute details that don’t linger in the forefront of the conscious mind. With this experience, Hypno Hick has not only become a staple in the professional hypnotism community, but also at many other events such as fairs, schools, fundraisers and more.

Those attending the Emery County Fair are in luck, as the Hypno Hick will be in attendance to wow and hypnotize the crowd. First, the Hypno Hick will be onstage at 2:30 p.m. on July 26 in conjunction with Magician Paul Brewer. These presentations are sponsored by Rocky Mountain Power.

That same evening, Dee will be at the Teen Night at Huntington State Park. Finally, on July 27, Hypno Hick will put on one more performance before the fair concludes. This performance will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Castle Dale Fairgrounds.