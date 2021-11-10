Ilian Noreen Watson-Tuft (Bambi), 65, of Price, Utah passed away peacefully in her home on November 2, 2021. She was born October 18, 1956 to Donald Eugene Watson and Louise Nougaret-Keel.

Ilian was a free spirit who truly loved her trinkets and crafts. She would spend hours building the most beautiful works of art. One of her favorite pass times was taking her grandchildren to collect rocks. They would spend hours painting the rocks. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy!

Ilian is preceded in death by her twin sister Lillian, brother Donald (Gus), sister Darcy, both of her parents and many other family members.

She is survived by Sinclair, 5 of her 7 sisters, 4 children, 13 grandchildren and was expecting her first great grandson soon.

A memorial service will be held in her honor on Saturday, November 13 at 12:00 p.m. at the Helper Civic Auditorium.

Peace, Love, and Hippie Beads