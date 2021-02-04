iMpact Utah to Present at February’s BEAR Meeting

Non-profit training organization iMpact Utah assists companies throughout the state in closing their performance gaps in order for them to grow. This is done by hands-on engagement, which helps the companies in a myriad of ways.

These ways include accelerating revenue growth, transforming managers into inspiring leaders and achieving operational excellence. Their extensive network also connects leaders with the best-in-class resources that are qualified and vetted.

iMpact Utah has completed more than 1,000 projects with Utah-based companies since 1995. These projects have increased clients’ sales by more than $690 million and saved the companies $59 million.

This non-profit is the focus of the next BEAR General Board Meeting on Feb. 11 at 8 a.m. Jared Nielson will be in charge of presenting on the programs and trainings.

Those that are interested in virtually attending may do so via this Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85262939769.