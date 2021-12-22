Improvements Coming to Helper’s Mining and Railroad Museum

Just a week before Christmas, Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman announced that Helper’s Mining and Railroad Museum received an early gift.

The museum is the recipient of a capital infrastructure grant totaling $38,784 that is going to be put toward window treatment improvements. The funding will allow the city to remove material that is blocking the natural light, repair the wooden window trim and add a protective UV film to the windows.

The UV film will work to block the damaging ultraviolet rays to the assets displayed within the museum. Mayor Peterman stated that the effort will improve not only the look of the museum, but will also help the building be more energy efficient.

While it is not believed they will be able to repair all 53 windows, Mayor Peterman credits this project and the funding that has been granted as a step in the right direction. The city hopes to maximize the expenditure while accomplishing as much as possible with what was given.

“Many thanks to Utah Division of Arts and Museums for this opportunity,” said Mayor Peterman.