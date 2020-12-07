Improvements Continue at the Manti-La Sal National Forest

In their monthly newsletter, those at the Manti-La Sal National Forest detailed work that had been completed for the north zone, which is comprised of Ferron, Price and Sanpete.

The north zone recreation crew was able to end the season strong, working on Rock Canyon Trail to remove and chip rocks that strike the skid plates and roll cages of OHVs as they work through the challenging trail. A pinch point was also installed to ensure prevention of full-sized vehicles unintentionally utilizing the trail.

To prepare for winter projects, crews also began to pull historical redwood signs along the highway and forest roads in order to restore them to their former glory. It was explained that many of the signs were purchased and installed around the 1960s and have been providing the public with information since.

With snow falling on the mountain, the staff plans to shift focus on planning and preparation for the next season, maintaining trail and campground equipment used in the summer, and managing special use permits.

Attention was then turned to fire and prevention, where it was stated that the north zone fire management program remained busy throughout the month of November in preparation for the winter months. The northern portion of the forest recently received a bit of snow, which assisted in creating a safe environment for the fuels program to conduct pile burning.

Many acres of piles have also been burned in certain project areas such as Willow and Miller Flat with contractors working on the Swasey/Dry Wash and Lowry Water projects. On those, they recently completed the contract work and JD Pell was noted as being busy all month, checking on the progress daily. The projects encompassed approximately 1,500 acres on U.S. Forest Service land.

In regard to the Huntington Creek Stream Restoration Project, more work was completed in November. The project was initiated by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources to better improve fish and aquatic species habitat within portions of the Huntington Creek drainage. NEPA and other specialists reports were completed by Forest Service personnel.

It was stated that future work will focus of four primary segments of the creek, which are Little Bear Canyon, Little Bear Campground, the left fork of Huntington Creek and Nuck Woodward Canyon. J-hooks, cross vane and log roller structures will all be placed in the stream.