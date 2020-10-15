In-Person Voting Options in Carbon, Emery Counties

In-person voting options in Carbon and Emery counties are limited this year, but they are available.

There will be only one polling location in Emery County at the county administration building on Main Street in Castle Dale. It will be open on Nov. 3 from 8:30 a.m to 5 p.m.

Those that wish to vote at the polling location should bring their ballot they received in the mail as well as identification. For those that do not bring their ballot, the mailed ballot will need to be invalidated and a new ballot will be issued, taking some time at the poles.

There will be no voting machines; instead, there will be two drop boxes at the building, one on the north side and the other on the south side of the building. These ballot boxes will be under video surveillance and it is illegal to put ballots in for anyone other than your immediate family.

In Carbon County, the in-person voting on Election Day will be very similar to how it has been conducted for the last few elections. According to Carbon County Clerk/Auditor Seth Marsing, there will be a check-in station near the front office and a conference room setup with four voting machines, all manned by several poll workers.

Marsing stated that it is requested that the majority of voters vote by mail to reduce contact with others. The in-person voting option, which run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., is mainly for those that require the ADA machines to vote.

“If a voter were to fill out their mail in ballot and then drop it at one of our several drop boxes, including the indoor and outdoor drop box here at our office, there is really no difference between that and voting on a machine,” Marsing said.

Marsing stressed that they are also encouraging all voters to study the ballot in advance to ensure that they are confident in how they would like to vote, as there are many races and constitutional amendments to be aware of.

The ballots received in the mail have a prepaid postage return attached and must be postmarked by Nov. 2.