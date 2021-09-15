IN THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, IN AND FOR CACHE COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH

In the Matter of the Adoption of:

ASHTON FREEZE, DOB: 06/04/2005,

a child under 18 years of age.

NOTICE OF ADOPTION PROCEEDINGS

CASE NO.: 212100020

Judge: Brian Cannell

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO YOU THAT A PETITION FOR LEAVE TO ADOPT ASHTON FREEZE HAS BEEN FILED IN THE ABOVE-ENTITLED COURT.

You will further take notice that if you intend to intervene or contest the adoption, you must respond within thirty (30) days after service of this Notice to you, CINDI LOU HAMBLIN aka CYNTHIA ANN HAMBLIN, by filing a motion to intervene in the adoption proceeding, by setting forth specific relief sought; and accompanied by a memorandum specifying the factual and legal grounds upon which the motion is based.

If you fail to fully and strictly comply with all requirements, you will waive any right to further notice in connection with the adoption, and forfeit all of your rights in relation to the adoptee; and will be barred thereafter from bringing or maintaining any action to assert any interest in the adoptee.

A copy of the Petition may be obtained from the clerk of the above-entitled Court at 135 North 100 West, Logan, Utah 84321. You have a right to appointment of counsel if the Court determines that you are indigent and at risk of losing your parental rights.

DATED this 27th day of July, 2021.

/s/ Malone H. Molgard

Malone H. Molgard

Attorney for the Petitioner

102 South 100 West

PO Box 461

Brigham City UT 84302

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 15, 2021.