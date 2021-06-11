IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, IN AND FOR CARBON COUNTY, STATE OF UTAH

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

CAROLYN JEAN OEHL,

Deceased.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Case No. 213700028

Judge: Jeremiah Humes

Katrina Arledge, 100 Armory Street Apt 218, Yorktown, Virginia 23693, and Sean Van Hemelryck, 1392 Reliance Place, Erie, Colorado, 80516 have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above entitled estate. Creditors of the estate are hereby notified to: (1) deliver or mail their written claims to the Co-Personal Representatives at the addresses above; or (2) deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative’s attorney, Thomas D. Sitterud, 29 North 600 East, Price, Utah 84501; or (3) file their written claims with the Clerk of the District Court in Carbon County, or otherwise present their claims as required by Utah law within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

Date of first and last publications: June 16, 2021 thru June 30, 2021.

Thomas D. Sitterud

ATTORNEY FOR Katrina Arledge and Sean Van Hemelryck

29 NORTH 600 EAST

PRICE, UTAH 84501

TELEPHONE: 435-637-6060

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 16, June 23 and June 30, 2021.