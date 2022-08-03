IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, STATE OF UTAH EMERY COUNTY

LYNNE KARAU, Plaintiff,

vs.

JUSTUS EARL SEELY, an individual; UNA S. GUYMAN, an individual; WILLIAM L. GUYMON, an individual; ONETA S. JAMESON, an individual; ORA S. MAYER, an individual; CLIFFORD C. MAYER, an individual; DORMAN A. SEELY, an individual; THORA S. KILLIAN, an individual; FRANKLIN LLOYD KILLIAN, an individual (All Deceased); and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THE

ACTION, Defendants.

SUMMONS

Case No. 210700031

Judge: Jeremiah Humes

THE STATE OF UTAH TO DEFENDANTS:

You are summoned and must file a response to the Amended Complaint in writing, with the clerk of the court at the following address: 1850 North Des Bee Dove Road, PO Box 635, Castle Dale, UT 84513 with a copy to the Attorney for Plaintiff at 8833 South Redwood Road, Suite C, West Jordan, Utah 84088, within 21 days if you are served in the State of Utah, or within 30 days if you are served outside of the State of Utah, after service of this Summons upon you. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in said Amended Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court and a copy of which is hereto annexed and herewith served upon you.

Dated this 27th day of July, 2022

/s/ Ryan E. Simpson

Ryan E. Simpson

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 3, 2022.