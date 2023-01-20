Inaugural 2023 Employee of the Month Announced

The Carbon County Commissioners hosted their first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday evening. To kick off the meeting on a positive note, Carbon County Human Resources Director Kellie Payne announced the employee of the month for January.

She stated that they were starting off 2023 great by honoring Mileena Clark from the clerk/auditor’s office. She has been employed with the county since August of 2020, beginning during the height of the pandemic, which did not deter her work ethic. Clark was nominated by Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Grange, who spoke on her behalf.

Grange stated that everyone in the clerk/auditor’s office is amazing and always very helpful. She nominated Clark in particular, however, as she assists her often in regard to grants, keeping track of payments and helping her stay up-to-date on all of the information obtained.

Grange expressed her appreciation for the time that Clark takes to help her coworkers. Clark then thanked the commissioners, who congratulated her. Clark’s photo will be presented in the administration building for the remainder of the month in commemoration.