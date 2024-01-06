Inaugural 2024 Carbon County Employee of the Month Named

Kicking off the Carbon County Commission meetings for the 2024 year, Carbon County Human Resources Director Kellie Payne announced the inaugural employee of the month recipient.

For January, the honor was given to Brian Anderson, who has been employed with the county since February of 2007 and works in the IT department. Payne explained that Anderson was nominated by a member of the community via email. The nominee, who wished to remain anonymous, recommended the consideration of Anderson.

Working as the Communications Technician for Carbon County, he has always been quick to respond whenever there is a problem with the local transmission and the nominee shared that he appears to work 24/7. It was stated that Anderson meets each challenge without complaining and is always positive.

With that, Payne thanked Anderson and said that he is appreciated. Commission Chair Larry Jensen then stated that a lot of the things that Anderson does go unseen but when things do not work, everybody screams. He thanked Anderson for his quick responses.

Commissioner Casey Hopes then explained that Carbon County is right in the middle of the backbone that feeds television service from the Wasatch Front to San Juan and out to Daggett. When there is a problem in this area, it affects surrounding areas.

For the most part, there are remote restarts and ways to work remotely. However, there are situations when the remote options do not work and there is a need to travel through terrain to fix the issues.

“Thank you for providing that service for not only Carbon County, but for the backbone of Eastern Utah,” said Commissioner Hopes.