Inaugural Crèche Festival Coming to Huntington

By Julie Johansen

Members of various faiths are anxious to present their display of over 100 nativity scenes at the inaugural Crèche Festival on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4.

These sets from various countries and cultures will on display in the cultural hall at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Main Street in Huntington. The event will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each evening.

The organizers are advising to dress warm because following viewing the inside displays, there will be a live nativity and refreshments of snickerdoodle cookies and hot chocolate outside. This is a free, family-friendly event designed to find the peace of Christmas.