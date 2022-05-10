Inaugural Renaissance Fair Impresses

The highly-anticipated Price City Renaissance Fair took place downtown on Saturday, bringing the fun and excitement of the olden times back for one day. The free event was spearheaded by Megan Marshall with support from the Price City Council.

Beginning at 11 a.m. with the opening greetings, the fair had something for everyone. The Salt Lake Crusaders brought their renaissance expertise with them to the event, including storytelling, armored combat, fire dancing, squire jousting, a knighting ceremony and more. Era-appropriate wares were also for sale for attendees to pursue.

Though the downtown fun wound down when the sun began its descent in the sky, an after party kept the olden times alive at the Ramada Inn. The evening’s festivities featured camaraderie as well as a fire performance.

“We would like to thank all of our sponsors who made it possible for our Renaissance Fair to happen,” Price City shared. “This couldn’t have been possible without your support!”

Sponsors for the fair were the Carbon Corridor, USU Eastern, Carbon Medical Service, Southeast Paint & Design, iGotPoop.com, Merit 3D, the Desert Wave Pool, A.M. Wood Tree Service LLC, Ward Landscapes, AJB Broadcasting, the Ramada Inn, the Sports Page Bar, Scattered Dice, Price Theatres. and King Log and Beam.