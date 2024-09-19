Incentives at the Carbon-Emery Farmer’s Market

Paid Press Release

The Carbon – Emery Farmers Market has two nutrition incentive programs. Customers with SNAP benefits (Utah EBT Card) can use them at the market. After the card is charged, individuals will receive tokens which can be used to purchase the same types of SNAP eligible goods found in the grocery store: fruits and vegetables, herbs, eggs, meats, baked goods, preserves (jams, jellies, pickles, etc.), and honey to name a few.

Through the Double Up Food Bucks program, your SNAP purchases are matched SNAP 2:1, up to $60 per day, with tokens used for whole, unprocessed fruits and vegetables. This means when you withdraw $1 in SNAP, you also get $2 in produce for free.

Another program available is the Senior Food Market Nutrition Program. This program is open to all seniors 60 years of age or older that meet income guidelines. Within a household of one, a individual’s income at or below $536 weekly, $2,322 monthly, or $27,861 annually would qualify.

For a household of two, income at or below $728 weekly, $3,152 monthly, or $37,814 annually would qualify. This level increases with household size. By visiting the market staff booth at the market, they can assist in determining eligibility. Individuals can self-certify enrollment and receive $100 in vouchers that can be used for fresh, whole fruits and vegetables, fresh herbs, and honey. It takes around 10 minutes to apply, and seniors can sign up through September 28.

When asked about the nutrition incentives at farmers markets, Hannah Goggin from DHHS said “A key barrier to healthy eating is lack of access or enough money to buy nutritious food. Utah Produce Incentive Programs… empower Utahns to eat more fruits and vegetables, and are what I consider a triple win: 1.) Utahns are able to bring home more affordable, fresh food. 2.) Utah farmers are able to make more money. 3.) More food dollars stay in the local economy, which strengthens communities. Select farmers markets in other parts of the state also offers Double Up Food Bucks tokens and Senior Food Market Nutition Program vouchers as well. Michelle Goldsmith, a CEFM board member, said “Everyone is feeling the pinch at the grocery store, so if we can help people access farm fresh, local goods and put more money back into local agricultural businesses, it benefits everybody.”

The Carbon- Emery Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon through October 26.