Inclement Weather Results in Accident at Soldier Summit

Severe winter weather conditions resulted in an accident at Soldier Summit on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred at mile post 210 on Highway 6.

Authorities quickly responded to the scene and slowed traffic to assist those involved. Crews are continuing to assess the scene and have not yet released information on the vehicles or persons involved.

Currently, delays are expected to be low, at about five minutes or less. The estimated clearance time for the scene is 3:45 p.m.

