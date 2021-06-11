Incredible Season for Emery 12U

Photo courtesy of Aric Olsen

It has certainly been a fun spring season for Emery County’s 12U baseball team. Emery has played teams from throughout the region and worked its way to an undefeated season. Teams in the league include Carbon, Delta, Fusion, Gunnison, Richfield (2) and South Sevier.

The crew went 14-0 in the regular season and has added a few tournament wins on top of that, including the league tournament. In 20 total games, Emery remains unblemished with just two tournaments to go.

“We didn’t really have any expectations except try to get better, improve on last year,” said head coach Aric Olsen. In addition, Olsen was quick to mention that the success of the team falls on the young men’s shoulders. “The boys don’t just come to practice… it’s the off-practice days where they are doing extra work. To me, that’s how they’ve become good baseball players. They are just putting in extra work, at home, in the yard, at the park with their friends.”

The team consists of Maddex Tanney, Garrett Conover, Bronx Olsen, Trygg Jensen, Brek Griffin, Gideon Mecham, Ben Johansen, Ajay Thomas, Crew Behling and Easton Stoker. Three of those players are new, while the others have been playing together since they were eight.

“We have a team full of standouts, 1-10, it’s a tough lineup to pitch to, all of them. They all do their part,” added Olsen. “It’s nice to see them challenged and raise to the occasion.”

This coming weekend, Emery will travel to Richfield for its penultimate tournament. The following weekend, Emery will end its season in the tournament in Nephi. Olsen concluded, “we hope to finish strong.”