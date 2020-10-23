Individual Stealing a Campaign Sign Discovered by Local Police

One individual has been discovered stealing a sign from personal property in the investigation of the defacing and removal of campaign signs in Carbon County.

Following the initial report of these happenings, the Price City Police Department (PCPD) began investigating the situation and working toward a resolution to stop the acts.

At least half a dozen reports were received in Price City’s jurisdiction. The PCPD stressed that the individual caught stealing the sign is not necessarily the one that has been damaging the signs.

The person in question was charged with theft as well as removing a campaign sign, both of which are class B misdemeanors.