Information Requested in Burglary at R&A Market & Deli

R&A Market & Deli of Helper announced that an unknown individual chose to break through the front door of the establishment last night, Dec. 2.

This individual was reported to have taken a carton of Marlboro Black cigarettes, a 30 pack of beer and the extra change basket that is located near the front of the store. However, the hammer used to break the window of the front door was left behind.

If anyone recognizes the hoodie or backpack shown in the image that was captured from the robbery, they are being urged to step forward by contacting R&A Market at (435) 472-3354.