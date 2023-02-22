Input Needed for Upcoming Small Business Resource Expo

An upcoming Small Business Resource Expo is scheduled for May 2 at the Business and Technical Assistance Center in Price. This expo aims to provide a variety of resources to small businesses.

With this in mind, expo organizers are asking for participation from local small business owners. By completing the survey found here, the information gathered will help determine which resources would be beneficial.

Interested parties may also print the survey found below and return it to Barbie Haeck, Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Director, who can be reached at (435) 637-2788.