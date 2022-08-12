Input Needed from Utah Business Owners

The office of Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox is reaching out to business owners within the state, urging them to participate in a survey that will help further economic development.

“Utah enjoys the best economy in the nation, thanks to the hard work and entrepreneurial spirit of individuals and families like you,” said Governor Cox. “As our state experiences rapid growth, retaining this recognition and strengthening economic opportunity for all will take focus, collaboration and planning.”

The governor’s office is working on a Coordinated Action Plan that will act to implement Utah’s Economic Vision 2030. As economic partners, the governor is asking for input to inform an effective planning process.

Through the survey, business owners of Utah will be able to share experiences, thoughts and more to help state officials plan for a plentiful and sustainable economic future.

“As always, thank you for being part of Team Utah,” said Governor Cox.

The 2022 Utah Business Survey can be found here.