Intermark Steel, LLC Presents at BEAR

Intermark Steel LLC was this month’s presenter for the BEAR meeting, which was held at USU Eastern. Leif Nelson, CFO of Intermark Steel LLC, was the guest speaker for the presentation.

Nelson began with a little background into how Intermark Steel LLC came about. Nelson explained that when Pacific Central Steel closed its doors, Intermark Steel Owner Matt Blaser was able to purchase the equipment, which allowed him to open the doors in 2016.

Nelson said that Intermark Steel’s first job was at Alta View Hospital, when Blaser was asked to fix some stairs that they were not happy with. After this job, things really started to take off for the new company.

Intermark Steel specializes in the fabrication of the miscellaneous pieces needed in new buildings such as, stairs, railings, beams, etc. Intermark Steel has done work on the SLC International Airport, the new Amazon facility, multiple temples and is currently working on the new Larry Miller Megaplex, among many other things.

Nelson stated that because they are better certified and pride themselves on efficiency and quality, it is one of the many reasons they have been hired to do such big jobs. Nelson mentioned that many times, they will get a call because the company has run into a problem and needs help from a company that is fast and efficient.

Nelson then began to discuss the newest equipment and expansion currently underway, thanks to grant money received through the Rural County Grant. Intermark Steel recently purchased a new piece of machinery that will allow Intermark Steel to expand the size of metal they are able to handle, making it so that the use of a crane is no longer required.

Nelson discussed the precision it takes to do what Intermark Steel does, advising that it is not like woodwork, where it can be pounded in or re-cut to fit. If a piece of steel is not cut exact, it is rejected and has to be redone. Measurements come down to millimeters, due to needing to align with the pre-determined screws to be used.

What began as four employees has now grown to over 75 employees across Utah and Idaho, with Idaho currently hiring additional employees.

Nelson discussed that Intermark Steel has been working with USU Eastern to allow welding students to come to work part-time and obtain certifications for several pieces of equipment. There is a pre-test to determine whether the student’s welding skills are up to par for Intermark Steel. Students are required to weld two pieces of metal together and then they bend it to see if the weld cracks.

Nelson then discussed the amazing work ethic that can be found in Carbon County, stating, “As Matt calls it, the secret sauce is Price, Utah.”

Shanny Wilson then introduce Tawnee Eley, who is the Care Coordinator for Step One Service at Castleview Hospital.

Eley explained that Step One Service provides inpatient care for those who are experiencing early stages of acute withdrawal from opioids, alcohol and methamphetamines.

Part of their service includes a comprehensive discharge plan to help with a long-term plan for treatment, appointments and mental health check-ups. Individuals must be 18 years or older and must complete an over the phone pre-screening and individuals will need to have insurance prior to being admitted.

Once admitted, medications can be administered to help individuals through the withdrawal symptoms and patients can stay for up to five days.

Once discharged, staff will follow up over the next six months, beginning weekly for the first two weeks, then at one month, three months and then again at six months.