Intermountain Electronics Named Utah Business of the Year

The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) recently announced the award recipients for the 2020 Utah Economic and Energy Summit (UEES).

The Utah Economic and Energy Summit is the state’s premier event for community leaders, executives and decision-makers. The summit is an ideal venue to gather tools for professional and personal success. It delivers exclusive insights on Utah’s accomplishments and connects business people to get involved and contribute to one of the nation’s most resource-rich states and best-performing economies.

At the summit, Gov. Gary R. Herbert recognizes individuals and companies that have made long-time, significant contributions to Utah’s economic development, local communities and industry. Recipients of the governor’s economic development awards live and work full-time in Utah and have supported the local economy for a decade or more.

2020 Award Winners

Utah Business of the Year — Intermountain Electronics, Inc. Price, Utah

Headquartered in Price, Utah, Intermountain Electronics, Inc. designs and manufactures custom power distribution equipment for industrial customers. The company initially serviced the coal mining industry in Carbon and Emery counties. Since 2010, Intermountain Electronics has diversified by adding customers in the oil and gas, utility, renewable energy and data center sectors.

Utah Businessperson of the Year — David Lang, Partner, Goldman Sachs

Lang is head of Goldman Sachs’ Salt Lake City office and serves on the Global Business Resilience Committee. He joined Goldman Sachs as an associate in 1994 and became a vice president in 1998. Lang was named managing director in 2006 and partner in 2016.

Utah International Business of the Year — Savage Services

Savage Services Corporation provides trucking transportation services for supply chain management, material handling, logistics, marine transportation, toll processing, transloading, and terminal operations services. Savage Services serves agriculture, mining, manufacturing, transportation, utilities and construction industries. Savage began in 1946 with brothers Kenneth, Neal and Luke Savage hand shoveling and hauling Utah coal. Nearly 75 years later, Savage and its companies provide a broad portfolio of services to move and manage critical materials.

Governor’s Medal for Science and Technology Lifetime Achievement — Dinesh C. Patel, Ph.D.

Dr. Patel co-founded Utah-based TheraTech Inc., pioneering technologies used to administer controlled, time-release medicine, ultimately leading to a 1999 $350 million acquisition. Dr. Patel then co-founded Salus Therapeutics, a Utah biotechnology company that developed anti-sense pharmaceuticals, also ending in a successful acquisition. Today, Dr. Patel is the managing director of Patel Family Investments, overseeing a portfolio of over 25 early-stage companies and 12 private equity/venture funds, many of which are Utah-based.

“We offer our admiration and sincere congratulations to all of this year’s Utah Economic and Energy Summit award recipients,” said Val Hale, GOED’s executive director. “We thank them for the impact they’ve had on our community and in the state, and wish them continued success for years to come.”

To learn more or register for this year’s summit, visit utaheconomicandenergysummit.com. The summit includes virtual and in-person opportunities to participate. In-person tickets are still available, but due to physical distancing requirements, space is limited.